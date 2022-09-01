Pelosi Statement on President Biden’s Address on Defending Democracy

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after President Joe Biden addressed the need to defend Democracy from urgent threats posed by the extreme MAGA Republican Party:

“President Biden, in his inspiring and optimistic remarks tonight, made crystal clear that our rights, our freedom and our Democracy are on the line. Every American who cares about the integrity of our Democracy, the fairness of our economy, the safety of our communities and the health of our planet is grateful to the President for his values-based vision and patriotic leadership.

“In the Congress and across the country, extreme MAGA Republicans are orchestrating a sinister campaign. From criminalizing women's health care to ending Social Security and Medicare to undermining our elections, the GOP is working to turn back the clock on many of our most fundamental liberties while fanning the flames of violence and division.

"In stark contrast, under the strong leadership of President Biden, Democrats have powered progress for America’s families. With our landmark laws to bring down costs, create better paying jobs and build safer communities, Democrats are demonstrating that Democracy can continue to deliver.

“The American people are rejecting Republicans’ extreme MAGA agenda – instead, choosing Democrats’ unifying vision of People Over Politics.”

# # #