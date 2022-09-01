Submit Release
Secretary of State Offices to Close for Labor Day

ILLINOIS, September 1 - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, September 5th in observance of Labor Day.


• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, September 3rd, and reopen for business on Tuesday, September 6th.


• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, September 5th, and reopen for business on Tuesday, September 6th.


As a reminder, Secretary White has extended all driver's license, ID card and learner's permit expiration dates to December 1, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses (CDL) and CDL-learner's permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.


Individuals can visit the Secretary of State's website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver's license online, applying for a duplicate driver's license, renewing license plate stickers, or locating the nearest Driver Services facility.

