Secretary of State Offices to Close for Labor Day

ILLINOIS, September 1 - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, September 5th in observance of Labor Day.





• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, September 3rd, and reopen for business on Tuesday, September 6th.





• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, September 5th, and reopen for business on Tuesday, September 6th.





As a reminder, Secretary White has extended all driver's license, ID card and learner's permit expiration dates to December 1, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses (CDL) and CDL-learner's permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.



