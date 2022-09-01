Lanes reopening where possible for Labor Day travel

ILLINOIS, September 1 - Non-emergency closures suspended; motorists should still expect work zones





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.





Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.





The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle-up and drive sober.





District 1





City of Chicago

• Northbound Pulaski Road between 76th and 77th streets; lane reductions continue.

• Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive along Jackson Park; lane reductions continue.

• Outbound Bishop Ford Freeway (eastbound Interstate 94) ramp to eastbound 130th Street; closed, detour posted.

• Outbound Kennedy Expressway (westbound I-90/94) at Addison Street; right shoulder closed.

• The following ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed:

o Outbound Kennedy from Adams Street.

o Outbound Kennedy from Jackson Street.

o Outbound Kennedy to Lake Street.

o Inbound Kennedy to Adams Street.

o Inbound Kennedy to Jackson Street.

o Inbound Kennedy from Madison Street.

o Jackson Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted.

o Adams Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted.

o Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound I-290); lane reductions continue.

o Inbound Ida B. Wells Drive; lane reductions continue.





Cook County

• McHenry Road (Illinois 83) at Lake-Cook Road in Buffalo Grove; lane reductions continue.

• 183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue on both roads.

• Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.

• Inbound Eisenhower Expressway between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

• Central Road over Des Plaines River in Glenview; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Central Street over the North Shore Canal in Evanston; lane reductions continue.

• Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) between Plum Grove Road and Illinois 53 in Schaumburg; lane reductions continue.

• Irving Park Road at Bartlett Road in Streamwood; lane reductions continue.

• Roy Avenue over Addison Creek in Northlake; closed, detour posted.

• Brookfield Avenue over Salt Creek in Brookfield; closed.

• Cermak Road between 19th Street and Gardner Road in Broadview and Westchester; lane reductions continue.

• Interstate 57 over I-80 in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue.

• Cal-Sag Road (Illinois 83) at 127th Street in Alsip; lane reductions continue, no left turns permitted.

• I-57 between Steger and Vollmer roads near Richton Park; lane reductions continue.

• 127th Street over I-57 in Calumet Park; lane reductions continue.

• Northwest Highway (U.S. 14) between Broadway Street and Western Avenue in Des Plaines; closed, detour posted.

• 159th Street (U.S. 6) between 104th Avenue and Ravinia Avenue in Orland Park; lane reductions continue.

• Edens Expressway (I-94) at Tower Road in Northfield; right shoulders closed.

• Eastbound Edens at Old Orchard Road in Skokie; right shoulder closed.

• Eastbound Edens at Touhy Avenue in Skokie; right shoulder closed.





DuPage County

• Northbound Bloomingdale Road between Rohlwing Road (Illinois 53) and Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) in Itasca; closed; detour posted.

• North Avenue (Illinois 64) over Interstate 355 in Lombard; lane reductions continue.

• Eastbound I-290 between Wood Dale Road in Addison and Kingery Highway (Illinois 83) in Lombard; lane reductions continue.

• Interstate 55 at Lemont Road in Woodridge; main ramps closed, temporary ramps open.





Kane County

• Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

• Getzleman Road at Illinois 72 in Hampshire; closed, detour posted.

• Coombs Road between Highland Avenue and Big Timber Road in Elgin; closed, detour posted.





Lake County

• Northbound U.S. 41 just south of Buckley Road (Illinois 137) in North Chicago; right shoulder closed.

• Southbound U.S. 41 just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in North Chicago; right shoulder closed.

• Central Avenue just west of Lake Michigan in Highland Park; closed, detour posted.

• Westbound Thompson Boulevard between Brandywyn Lane and Arlington Heights Road in Buffalo Grove; closed, detour posted.

• Southbound U.S. 41 between Stearns School Road and Wadsworth Road near Gurnee; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 41 between I-94 and Illinois 173; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 12/Illinois 59 just north of Belvidere Road (Illinois 120); lane reductions continue.

• Grand Avenue (Illinois 132) between Munn Road and Deep Lake Road in Lake Villa; lane reductions continue.





McHenry County

• Illinois 47 over the Kishwaukee River in Lakewood; lane reductions continue.

• Main Street between Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) and Illinois 31in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.

• South Street/Lake Avenue/Madison Street intersection in Woodstock; closed, detour posted.





Will County

• Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

• Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

• Cass Street (westbound U.S. 30) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

• Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

• Western Avenue over the Cal-Sag Channel; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 7 between Illinois 53 and Old Ninth Street in Lockport; lane-width reductions continue.

• Illinois 129 and Coal City Road near Wilmington; lane-width reductions continue on both roads.

• Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

• Wolf Road over Interstate 80 in Mokena; closed detour posted.

• U.S. 52 just north of Arsenal Road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





District 2





Boone County

• Illinois 173 just east of Illinois 76 in Poplar Grove; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Jo Daviess County

• Illinois 78 over the Plum River; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Eastbound U.S. 20 through Galena; closed, detour posted.





Ogle County

• Illinois 251 south of Illinois 72 near Davis Junction; closed, detour posted.





Rock Island County

• Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 67 Centennial Bridge over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.





Stephenson County

• Illinois 26 over Cedar Creek in Cedarville; closed, detour posted.

• Illinois 75 just east of Tower Road in Freeport; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Winnebago County

• U.S. 20 between Falconer and Simpson roads west of Rockford; lane reductions continue.

• State Street (Business U.S. 20) between Day and Independence avenues in Rockford; closed, detour posted.









District 3





Bureau County

• I-80 over Maple Grove Creek west of Princeton; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 92 west of Illinois 40; closed.

• Interstate 180 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.





Iroquois County

• I-57 between Onarga and Buckley; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 1 north of Milford; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 1 south of Milford; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





La Salle County

• Interstate 39 over I-80; lane reductions continue.

• Eastbound I-80 between Illinois 23 and Illinois 71; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 178 south of Utica; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Matthiessen Park Dells access road; closed.

• Illinois 23 over the Illinois River at Ottawa; lane reductions continue.

• Buffalo Rock State Park entrance road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Livingston County

• I-55 south of Pontiac; lane reductions continue.





Kankakee County

• I-57 south of Illinois 50 to the Kankakee River; lane reductions continue.

• Armour Road west of Illinois 50 in Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 17 north of Herscher; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• U.S. 45/52 near Manteno; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





District 4





Knox County

• Interstate 74 over Main Street in Galesburg; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 8 over Hickory Creek just east of Illinois 97; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Marshall County

• I-39 between El Paso and Wenona; lane reductions continue.





Peoria County

• Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

• Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

• Interstate 474 between I-74 and Airport Road; lane reductions continue.

o Westbound I-474 ramp from Maxwell Road; closed.

• Maher Road over I-74 at Brimfield; closed.

• Eastbound U.S. 24 in Mapleton; lane reductions continue.

• Westbound I-474 ramp to westbound I-74; lane reductions continue.





Tazewell County

• I-74 between Morton and Goodfield; lane reductions continue.





Warren County

• U.S. 34 over South Henderson Creek south of Monmouth; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 67 at 270th Avenue and 280th Avenue north of Monmouth; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Woodford County

• U.S. 150 between Congerville and Carlock; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• I-39 between El Paso and Wenona; lane reductions continue.





District 5





Champaign County

• I-74 between Neil Street and Lincoln Avenue in Champaign-Urbana; lane reductions continue.

• I-74 between mileposts 192 and 194 near St. Joseph; lane reductions continue.





McLean County

• I-39 over County Highway 12 at Hudson; lane reductions continue.

• I-55 at the Funks Grove rest area; lane reductions continue.

• I-55 between Lexington and Chenoa; lane reductions continue.





Vermilion County

• I-74 over the Salt Fork River west of Danville; lane reductions continue.





District 6





Cass County

• U.S. 67 west of Beardstown; closed.





Christian County

• Illinois 29 at the east edge of Taylorville; lane reductions continue.





Montgomery County

• I-55 between Litchfield and Illinois 108; lane reductions continue.





Sangamon County

• Interstate 72 just west of Springfield; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 97 over Walnut Street in Springfield; lane reductions continue.

• I-55 just south of Illinois 29 in Springfield; lane reductions continue.





District 7





Crawford County

• Illinois 1 just north of Illinois 33; closed, detour posted.

• Illinois 1 about 3 miles north of Illinois 33; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 1 about a mile north of the Lawrence County line; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Cumberland County

• Illinois 121 about a mile east of Montrose Road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Fayette County

• Illinois 28 about 3 miles south of Beecher City; closed, detour posted.





Lawrence County

• U.S. 50 about a mile northwest of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 1 5 miles south of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Macon County

• I-72 from the Piatt County line west to Cemetery Road; lane reductions continue.

• Old Business U.S. 51 between Illinois 121 and Illinois 72 in Decatur; lane reductions continue.





Wabash County

• Illinois 1 between 11th and 12th streets in Mount Carmel; closed, detour posted.





Wayne County

• I-64 east of Illinois 242; lane reductions continue.





District 8





Monroe County

• Jefferson Barracks Bridge (Interstate 255) over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.





St. Clair County

• Interstate 64 between Illinois 4 and Albers Road; lane reductions continue.





District 9





Jackson County

• Illinois 127 just north of Murphysboro; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 51 south of Elkville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Jefferson County

• I-57 at the Dix interchange (exit 103); lane reductions continue.

• Northbound I-57 at Mount Vernon; lane reductions continue.





Johnson County

• Interstate 24 between mileposts 14 and 22; lane reductions continue.





Saline County

• Illinois 34/145 just south of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





White County

• U.S. 45 in Enfield; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.









Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.





Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges and 621 additional safety improvements.

