Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Size to Hit $855 Mn by 2026 | With a CAGR of 10.2%

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest rate of growth, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceutical continuous production market is expected to reach $855 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026. Continuous manufacturing is an advanced manufacturing approach to provide pharmaceutical products with improved quality, improved yield, lower cost in a shorter period of time. The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period,

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By application, the global pharmaceutical continuous product market size is segmented into final drug product product and API products. Currently, the final drug product manufacturing segment is the major revenue generator and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Depending on the product, the market is segmented into integrated continuous systems, semi-continuous systems, and control and software. Currently, integrated continuous systems dominate the global market and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the adoption of pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing systems.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players profiled in this report include Bosch Packaging Technology, Koperion GmbH, GEA Group AG, Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH, Glatt GmbH, Hosokawa Micron Corporation, Korsch AG, L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH, Munson Machinery Company, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• The integrated continuous systems segment accounted for more than 60% of the global market in 2018.

• The pharmaceutical companies segment shows the fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2019 to 2026.

• The final drug product manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

