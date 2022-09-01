RSIPF farewells a RAPPP advisor

RSIPF Commissioner Mr Mostyn Mangau present certificate of appreciation to Mr James Miller

Acting Commander RAPPP Mr Clinton Smith ( left) present RSIPF plaque to Advisor James Miller

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) on 31 August 2022 have farewelled Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) Advisor James David Miller after serving years with the Program.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr Mostyn Mangau acknowledged and greatly appreciated the service rendered by RAPPP Advisor during the past years in Solomon Islands.

“I wish to acknowledge the contribution that you have made to the RSIPF and the other departments you have been attached to during your time as RAPPP advisor, more especially with Professional Standard and Internal Investigation,” says Commissioner Mangau.

He added, “On behalf of all ranks and files of the RSIPF I would like to sincerely thank Advisor Miller for providing essential support during your term in the program.”

“Mr Miller provided an advisory role with the program with Solomon Island Police Development Program (SIPDP) from 14 November 2017 to 15 September 2020 and RAPPP program from 22 October 2021 to 2 September 2022.”

Mr Mangau says, “Your contribution to capacity development within the RSIPF during your service is highly commended and will be long remembered.”

In his brief farewell remarks, Advisor Miller thanked the RSIPF for the wonderful opportunity over the past years. Working with the RSIPF has been an extremely rewarding and fulfilling experience. We love Solomon Islands and its people and sincerely hope to return one day.”

The advisor was presented with a certificate of appreciation and a RSIPF plaque as a token of appreciation from the RSIPF Organization.

-RSIPF Press