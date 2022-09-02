Heparin Market Business Strategies, Trends and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis

Heparin Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heparin Market is projected to reach $11,015 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Heparin is a glycosaminoglycan that occurs naturally. It is used in medicine as an anticoagulant (blood thinner). It is particularly useful in the treatment of heart attacks and unstable angina. It is injected into a vein or injected under the skin.

As heparin is extracted from animal sources, it poses major safety and supply concerns, which also hampers market growth. Conversely, the availability of synthetic and semi-synthetic heparin mimetics that aid in the treatment of various cancers, coagulation and inflammatory diseases is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for heparin product adoption. Increased government support to improve healthcare infrastructure and robust R&D initiatives to produce heparin with enhanced therapeutic potential and fewer side effects are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the industry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, and others. Venous thromboembolism segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period due to increasing incidence of thromboembolic disorders due to hospital stay, alcoholism, smoking, cancer chemotherapy and pregnancy.

By distribution channel, it is classified into hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the maximum market revenue in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Europe held the largest market share in the global heparin market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is due to increase in sports injuries and cardiovascular disorders and increasing demand for heparin for cardiovascular diseases and sports injuries.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key market players profiled in the report include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co KGAA, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Leo Pharma A. /S, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Viatris Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• Based on product, the low molecular weight heparin segment holds the largest share of the global heparin market in 2020.

• On the basis of application, the venous thromboembolism segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest market share of heparin in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

