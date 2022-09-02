Track and Trace Solutions Market: Will Be A $6.1 Billion Market By 2027

Track and Trace Solutions Market

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019; Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Track and Trace Solutions Market is projected to reach $6.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027. Key factors driving the growth of the global track and trace solutions market include adoption of advanced track and trace solutions, favorable government intervention, and stringent rules and norms for implementation of serialization.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

Based on product type, the market is segmented into hardware systems and software solutions. The hardware system market is sub-segmented into printing and marking solutions, monitoring and verification solutions, labeling solutions and others.

By technology, the market is categorized into barcode and radio-frequency identification (RFID). Barcoding is a common and cost-effective method implemented to facilitate item- and case-level tracing, helping to dominate the barcode segment in 2019.

In 2019, the North American market witnessed supremacy in terms of revenue among other regions due to highly regulated sorting and integration standards, advanced healthcare infrastructure as well as presence of key market participants METTLER TOLEDO International Inc., TraceLink. Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, and OPTEL GROUP.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players operating in the market include Mettler Toledo International Inc., Xway Software SA, TraceLink Inc., Optel Group, Adents International, Siemens AG, Seedeneder Vision GmbH, Zebra Technology Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Uhlmann Group.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• Based on product type, the hardware systems segment was the largest contributor to the track and trace solutions market in 2019.

• On the basis of technology, the RFID segment is expected to register the fastest track and trace solutions market growth during the forecast period.

• On the basis of application, the serialization solutions segment led the market in other applications

• On the basis of end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the track and trace solutions market in 2019 and is expected to continue this trend with a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

