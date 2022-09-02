Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,432 in the last 365 days.

IFTM Wine Appreciation Club supports Portuguese-speaking countries wine competition

MACAU, September 2 - The IFTM Wine Appreciation Club, an affiliate of the IFTM Student Union was invited as a supporting organisation in a Portuguese-speaking countries wine competition jointly organised by “G100 International Wine and Spirits Competition” and “2022 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao) (2022PLPEX)”.

The competition was held in Shenzhen on 10 August, 2022. IFTM Lecturer Mr. Oscar Man Cheng Ho represented the IFTM Wine Appreciation Club to serve among the panel of judges from the Greater Bay Area and 34 wines from Portuguese-speaking countries were awarded. The result of the competition was announced through the renowned wine industry online live video broadcast platform “Jiǔ Xiān Zhī” on 17 August, 2022, jointly hosted by Mr. Ho, Mr. Sunny Hio Ieong Xu, President of IFTM Wine Appreciation Club and Ms. Rubie Hou Cheng Lao, graduate of Bachelor of Arts in Culinary Arts Management.

The "Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Products and Services Exhibition (Macao)" (PLPEX) is an economic and trade exhibition targeted mainly at companies and organisations from Portuguese-speaking countries and regions. It was established as an individual exhibition in 2017, separately from MIF. PLPEX soon became a flagship exhibition contributing to the development of Macao as the Commercial and Trade Co-operation Service Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. It strives to capitalise on the business opportunities in the huge Portuguese-speaking market that has a population of 260 million worldwide, facilitating partnerships among over 300 companies from Mainland, Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, and surrounding regions that come to Macao to participate in the Exhibition. In 2020, PLPEX was awarded UFI certification. “G100 International Wine and Spirits Competition” is an industry-leading professional competition in China.

You just read:

IFTM Wine Appreciation Club supports Portuguese-speaking countries wine competition

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.