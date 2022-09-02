IFTM Wine Appreciation Club supports Portuguese-speaking countries wine competition

MACAU, September 2 - The IFTM Wine Appreciation Club, an affiliate of the IFTM Student Union was invited as a supporting organisation in a Portuguese-speaking countries wine competition jointly organised by “G100 International Wine and Spirits Competition” and “2022 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao) (2022PLPEX)”.

The competition was held in Shenzhen on 10 August, 2022. IFTM Lecturer Mr. Oscar Man Cheng Ho represented the IFTM Wine Appreciation Club to serve among the panel of judges from the Greater Bay Area and 34 wines from Portuguese-speaking countries were awarded. The result of the competition was announced through the renowned wine industry online live video broadcast platform “Jiǔ Xiān Zhī” on 17 August, 2022, jointly hosted by Mr. Ho, Mr. Sunny Hio Ieong Xu, President of IFTM Wine Appreciation Club and Ms. Rubie Hou Cheng Lao, graduate of Bachelor of Arts in Culinary Arts Management.

The "Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Products and Services Exhibition (Macao)" (PLPEX) is an economic and trade exhibition targeted mainly at companies and organisations from Portuguese-speaking countries and regions. It was established as an individual exhibition in 2017, separately from MIF. PLPEX soon became a flagship exhibition contributing to the development of Macao as the Commercial and Trade Co-operation Service Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. It strives to capitalise on the business opportunities in the huge Portuguese-speaking market that has a population of 260 million worldwide, facilitating partnerships among over 300 companies from Mainland, Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, and surrounding regions that come to Macao to participate in the Exhibition. In 2020, PLPEX was awarded UFI certification. “G100 International Wine and Spirits Competition” is an industry-leading professional competition in China.