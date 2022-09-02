Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Fort Dupont Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in the 1600 block of Fort Dupont Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:47 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 18-year-old Aaron Walker, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

