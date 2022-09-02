Acupuncture Needles Market Industry Overview by Latest Trends, Future Growth, and Demand In Asia-Pacific

Acupuncture Needles

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acupuncture Needle Market size is expected to reach $177 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026. Acupuncture is a method of treatment in which thin needles are inserted into a person's skin at different depths, at specific points on the body. Acupuncture can help relieve pain and is used for many other complaints such as neck pain, osteoarthritis, headaches and migraines, among others.

Increase in adoption of sedentary lifestyle, increase in obesity and alcohol addiction are the major factors driving the growth of acupuncture needles market. Additionally, growth in the geriatric population worldwide and increasing awareness of acupuncture treatments are fueling the growth of the acupuncture needle market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By type, the disposable acupuncture needle segment accounted for 98% of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a high growth rate in the near future due to its worldwide adoption for pain management.

By material, the stainless-steel segment dominated the acupuncture needle market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Manufacturers prefer stainless steel as it is cheaper in terms of cost compared to gold and silver needles.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to increasing disposable income and growing awareness of laser technology in developing economies such as India, China.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players such as Serin Corporation, Ampex Medical Co., Ltd., Suzhou Tianxi Acupuncture Instruments Co., Ltd., Acumedic Ltd., Qingdao Great Fortune Co., Ltd., Acusupply Inc., 3B Scientific GmbH, Lhasa OMS, Inc., and Asia Med GMbH, Cogmedix, Inc. are provided in this report.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By type, the disposable needle segment accounted for the highest market share of 98% in 2018 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

• By region, Asia-Pacific was the major contributor and accounted for the highest share of 48% in 2018.

• By material, the stainless steel segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

• By end user, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

