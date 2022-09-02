Next-gen RPG game on Kickstarter surpasses its funding goal in just over 12 hours.

Menyr is a unique storytelling engine that brings in a unique TTRPG experience with a set of innovative features.

A unique RPG game is taking up a great deal of limelight over Kickstarter of late. Titled “Menyr”, the cutting-edge TTRPG is developed by leading French game studio “NOG.” The campaign has already garnered huge support for its innovative and unique player-centric features, raising more than the funding goal in just over 12 hours.

Essentially a storytelling engine, Menyr enables gamers to create a whole customized world in just a few seconds. Players will be able to alter the mood of the scenes in real-time and venture into unexplored lands with AAA graphics- absolutely for free. Players will be able to play directly in the program with their friends.

“We are excited to bring to you our own flagship project, Menyr, and we are looking forward to an amazing journey with it along with you all. We are thrilled with the inspiring response we have received over Kickstarter- we would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to you all for your generous support”, stated the leading spokesperson from NOG.

Menyr enables players to generate 602 miles of procedurally generated terrain in seconds, along with villages and multi-level dungeons. Another exciting aspect of the game is that it allows players to completely Terraform the region and paint biomes that would adapt to the terrain.

Using Menyr is as easy as 1-2-3:

Develop vast playable terrain in a few seconds

Invite friends to Custom Campaign Lobbies and import 3D models and 2D assets. Players have the ability to modify almost every aspect of the engine

Players can play online or with a double-screen, using tabletop, first person, top, or isometric view

Use any or all VTT tools.

“Our game comes with a Custom Game System that allows you to play any RPG. Moreover, Menyr comes with a community marketplace which users can both offer and download content from. You will be able to share your content both for free and for price. Whether a map maker or a musician, or a character builder- you can share everything here. Besides, our Custom Game System enables our players to modify almost all aspects of the game, such as spell range, character stats, dice macros, and more.”

“We are looking forward to embarking on further developments of the storytelling engine so that we can bring in the final product to RPG lovers as early as possible. Such high-tech developments call for robust financial backup and hence this Kickstarter campaign. We are already humbled with the enormous support we have received from the early batch of receivers and we are positive about the same enthusiastic response from our other backers as well.”

Backers will be rewarded with exclusive Kickstarter discounts on Menyr gaming kits.

To show your support for the campaign, please visit Kickstarter.

