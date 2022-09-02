Greenberg Traurig Continues Strategic Growth in Texas as it Nears 20th Year in State

Adds Renowned Trial Lawyer Michael Gruber and Two Top-Tier Litigators from Dorsey & Whitney

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its strategic growth in Texas with the addition of G. Michael Gruber, Christina M. Carroll, and Brian E. Mason as Litigation Practice shareholders in its Dallas office. Gruber, Carroll, and Mason previously were with Dorsey & Whitney, LLP and have worked with one another for a number of years.

"For nearly 20 years, Texas has been a cornerstone of Greenberg Traurig's expansion and success. Today, the firm enjoys strong market presence, with a seasoned team across the state who have practiced together for years, well before the many firms now opening in Texas. With approximately 150 attorneys in the Lone Star state, the firm enjoys a strong presence in the market, and adding Mike Gruber in Dallas, who is not only a preeminent litigator but is well known and highly regarded in the Dallas business community, will make a material impact. As we add exceptional senior lawyers in Dallas, Austin, and Houston, the firm's commitment to excellence in Texas and nationwide is further enhanced," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said.

"Having long admired Greenberg Traurig for being a preeminent firm with a reputation for delivering stellar client service, I am elated about my decision to move. Being part of the Greenberg Traurig team will enable us to enhance the resources we provide our clients on both a local and national level. The firm's global platform and ability to adapt to meet clients' needs is truly incomparable," Gruber said. "The Firm is a rare combination of enormous resources while maintaining an ability to deliver excellent client service nimbly, effectively, and efficiently."

"In strategically growing our office and Litigation Practice, we are ensuring that our attorneys continue to deliver top-level counsel and value to clients. The knowledge and experience that Mike, Christina, and Brian bring with them is truly remarkable, and I look forward to seeing the impact they will have on the office and firm as a whole. We welcome them to the team," Greenberg Traurig Dallas office Managing Shareholder Joseph F. Coniglio said.

"We are excited to join Greenberg Traurig and work alongside some of the best legal minds in the profession," Carroll and Mason said in a joint statement. "The firm's highly regarded team, innovative spirit, commitment to diversity, and culture of collaboration are some of the attributes that attracted us. We look forward to further growing our practice and bringing the firm's resources to bear to deliver positive results for our clients."

The three new additions have a broad commercial litigation practice, and clients turn to them for solutions on complex matters, whether through negotiations or in the courtroom.

Gruber, who brings four decades of experience, represents businesses, executives, bankruptcy trustees, and high-net-worth families as both plaintiffs and defendants on their most sensitive, confidential, contentious, and high-risk matters. He has handled a wide range of matters, including representing warring families in major probate disputes, the jurisdiction of bankruptcy courts, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and intellectual property ownership claims, as well as energy and real estate investments gone bad. His ongoing commitment to the community includes serving as chairman of Southern Gateway Project, constructing a $180 million Deck Park in Oak Cliff; chairing the Lieutenant Governor's Legislative Advisory Committee on Economic and Workforce Development since 2015; a board member of the Dallas Zoo for 30 years, including a term as its board chair; and chairing the Dream Dallas project which raised and spent $100 million to build Habitat homes in five of Dallas most neglected communities.

Carroll has deep experience at trial, both by jury and by judge. She works with clients across a range of industries developing custom strategies for handling their legal disputes. Those clients include publicly traded companies and vary from investment banks to marketing and advertising firms, oil and gas businesses to commercial brokerage firms, and several other industries in between. She serves as counsel on matters involving contract claims, business torts, fiduciary duty, and labor and employment disputes. Christina serves on the board of Camp John Marc. She has been recognized as "One to Watch" in Commercial Litigation by The Best Lawyers in America and as a "Rising Star" by Texas Super Lawyers.

Mason is a trial lawyer and business counsellor who represents businesses and high-net-worth individuals throughout Texas and the United States involving a wide variety of matters, including commercial, trust, estate, and fiduciary disputes. His clients have included businesses of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies, as well as individuals. He litigates disputes including breach of contract claims, trust and estate disputes, real estate disputes, employment disputes, fraud claims, breach of fiduciary duty claims, product liability claims, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death claims, premises liability claims, insurance coverage disputes, and aviation matters. Mason has been recognized repeatedly as a "Best Lawyers Under 40 in Dallas" by D Magazine, as "One to Watch" in Commercial Litigation by The Best Lawyers in America, and as a "Rising Star" by Texas Super Lawyers.

The firm's three offices in Texas have recently added strategic hires in various core practice areas and will soon be announcing further key additions. Recent additions include Shareholders Ashley Aten (Real Estate), Steven E. Bartz (Corporate), Denis Braham (Real Estate), Adam H. Laughton (Health Care & FDA), Vernon L. Lewis (White Collar Defense & Special Investigations), and Austin R. Wyker (Tax); and, as of counsels, Richard A. Crow (Real Estate), Martye Kendrick (Public Finance & Infrastructure), and Jennifer S. Kukla (Real Estate).

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 600 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 150 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

