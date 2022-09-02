Kickstarter campaign launches the next big thing in the ebike world – gets funded in under an hour

The Mastix ONE is a breakthrough ebike that is all set to eliminate the problems of regular transportation and offer a smoother, more convenient, more eco-friendly, more efficient, and more affordable ride on any terrain.

What about an electric bike that is not only eco-friendly but also easy to travel with, affordable, and won’t leave the users stranded if there is less charge? Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, a Berlin-based e-bike company, Mastix Bikes, has recently launched their innovative ebike on Kickstarter that is uniquely designed to meet all the conditions mentioned. The Mastix One is a next-gen ebike that stands out with a sleek and stylish frame and build.

The campaign has already smashed its goal and is getting ready to go even higher.

The FIRST of its kind, The Mastix ONE is designed to offer a smarter and more functional alternative to regular bulky inconvenient modes of transportation, such as cars or schedule-dependent public transportation- and conventional motorcycles.

“We are excited to bring to you our innovative ebike that will revolutionize the ebike and also be a part of the transportation scene- and for the better. Unlike regular transportation mediums that require large parking spaces and endanger the environment (unless electric), bulky and nit street-friendly, and won’t be able to move if there is no electric charge (if a ebike)- our cutting-edge The Mastix ONE is lightweight, streamlined, occupies little space, and does not harm the environment. Moreover, it runs on both electric power and manual pedalling. This way, if you ever run out of electric charge, you can still pedal your way out to your destination”, stated the leading spokesperson from the Mastix team.

The Mastix ONE can cover a good 45 miles in just a single charge, offering a speed up to 30mph. The advanced e-bike comes with 2 sets of models at present- 250 Watts-version for EU models and 750 Watts-version for US models. Also, The Mastix ONE can be used on a versatile range of terrains, including both road pavement and uphill tracks.

Top features and benefits of The Mastix ONE

Urban innovatively-designed ebike that assures streamlined and efficient commutes

Works on both electric power and manual pedaling

Unlike regular ebikes that do not carry in-built lights, Mastix ONE comes with rear lights and headlights included

Powerful BAFANG 250w/750w engine, optimized to a driver’s industry-leading torque of 35Nm/80Nm

7-Speed Shimano driveline

20” wheels with air-shock suspension assures smooth ride, despite small bumps or rocks on the way

Light-touch brake system with rear and front Shimano hydraulic disc (160mm/180mm), including calipers and levers to ensure smoothest braking

Allows adjustment of front suspension, handlebar, and saddle heights for optimum comfort as per specific riding style and weight

Anti-puncture fat tires (4.0 by 20.0”) assures optimum grip, comfort, control, and handling

48v/14aH LG, Panasonic, or Samsung battery that assures 500+ charge cycles

Easy-charge battery

Sleek and streamlined build for street-friendly commute

LCD display

Customizable from top to bottom

Available in several color options



“The Mastix ONE will be your constant companion whether you are running errands, commuting to office or planning for an adventure over the hills. As of now, we are looking for mass production and hence this Kickstarter campaign. Your generous support will enable us to bring The Mastix ONE to life and make commutes more eco-friendly, streamlined, stylish, more convenient, and more affordable.”

Backers will be rewarded with exclusive Kickstarter discounts on The Mastix ONE units.

To show your support for the campaign, please visit Kickstarter

Media Contact

Mastix Bikes

Berlin

Germany