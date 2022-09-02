FlexShopper Offers an Abundant Selection of Lease-to-Own Products

FlexShopper, LLC (FPAY) offers a flexible and easy way to lease to own over 100,000 products, including top name brands, with affordable weekly payments. As a leading disruptor in the lease-to-own industry, FlexShopper offers a unique range of benefits to its customers.

As the country’s economic pendulum continues to swing, most people turn to saving, fearing they can no longer afford the products they love. Leasing is becoming an increasingly popular choice among American consumers. However, recent surveys show that many remain unaware of the lease-to-own option as an alternative to renting products for a specified time.

“Lease-to-own” means payments are made in installments, allowing the customer to enjoy their product(s) from day one, and attain ownership once the final payment has been made.

As one of the fastest-growing companies in the field, FlexShopper boasts a catalog of over 100,000 premium-quality products, encompassing an array of the latest jewelry, musical instruments, audio equipment, cell phones, home appliances, garage tools and accessories, computers, tablets, cameras, and more.

Top-sellers from some of the most popular brands across various industries are gracing FlexShopper’s shelves, including Apple, Ashley, LG, Microsoft, Sony, HP, Canon, Shark, Ninja, and many others. With such an eclectic catalog, FlexShopper offers American consumers flexible, budget-friendly ways to own their favorite products despite inflation or recession.

FlexShopper emerged as the leading lease-to-own company by providing its customers one simple solution: a clear path to ownership via easy weekly payments they can afford. FlexShopper consumers can own the products from the brands they love in 12 months or less.

As suggested by their name, FlexShopper offers consumers welcome flexibility throughout the lease-to-own experience, including options to: have multiple leases within your spending limit, pay your lease off early, adjust your pay cycle, and even return items when necessary.

FlexShopper, LLC (FPAY) is among the handful of lease-to-own companies that will not close its doors to people with less-than-stellar credit. There are no hidden fees to speak of; customers simply pay the leasing installments each week, and after the negotiated period, the products will be theirs to keep.

FlexShopper consumers can currently apply for a spending limit up to $2,500. The approved limit may be used on one or multiple products within 30 days. After the leasing contract(s) from the initial spending limit have been paid in full, the original limit is restored, enabling the consumer to continue shopping.

Consumer-friendly shipping is another reason FlexShopper is a lease-to-own favorite. Products ship direct-to-door; plus, free shipping and in-store pickup are available on select Best Buy items.

In addition to offering premium lease-to-own opportunities, FlexShopper also presents its customers with rent-to-own options available via the FlexWallet app.

FlexShopper’s reputation as the leading lease-to-own platform is well-deserved. Boasting an impeccable score of 4.9/5 stars, FlexShopper, LLC (FPAY) is counted among the best-trusted American leasing companies. More information is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

FlexShopper, LLC (FPAY)

United States