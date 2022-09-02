Trendy Gardener Releases Chopped and Propped Plant Subscription Box

The Trendy Gardener plant subscription boxes let green-thumbed growers receive a curated selection of plants and gardening accessories. The company put down roots with a simple philosophy—Plants make people happy, and happy people make others happy.

Hunter Frescoln, Trendy Gardener LLC founder, and his business partner, Taylor Rochholz, hope to reconnect humans and nature—one houseplant at a time. They believe humanity needs to achieve a more sustainable and harmonious relationship with one another and the surrounding natural world through incorporating biophilic design into modern spaces.

Biophilic design reinforces the connection between nature and the built environment through things like skylights for natural light, living walls covered with greenery, and fountains or ponds, among numerous other methods. The Trendy Gardener’s mission is “transforming ordinary places into jungalized spaces.”

Frescoln makes a pledge to each customer that he and his team will plant ten trees for every order placed. Using software that links to Ecologi, customers can track sales and the number of trees to be planted.

“We feel the need to do more than just the short-term carbon offsetting,” Frescoln said. “Long-term, we strive to rebuild and conserve our planet and to inspire the same in others so that people and plants may coexist harmoniously.”

New Des Moines, Iowa Design + Garden Center

The Trendy Gardener is opening a design and garden center in west Des Moines, Iowa providing products and services based around plants and people. As the first place in the state to specialize in vertical garden and living wall installations, which can include complete self-irrigation systems, The Trendy Gardener also has the largest specialty plant shop in the entire Des Moines metro area. Plant lovers can find common, uncommon, rare, tropical, and highly sought-after variegated houseplants at The Trendy Gardener.

“We will be offering plant-related classes, special events, a full-service potting bar, in-home, and commercial design and maintenance services including repotting, green space planning, staging, plant troubleshooting, and treatment options on a one-time or reoccurring basis,” Frescoln said.

Introducing the “Chopped and Propped Plant Box”

“Our Chopped and Propped boxes allow for anyone with any budget to be able to acquire these plants,” Frescoln said. “Our top-rated propagation boxes create an experience that teaches the basic needs of these starter plants as they care for and watch them grow into larger and even more stunning mature plants.”

The Trendy Gardener Chopped and Propped Plant Box is a curation of plants assembled into a subscription box at a fraction of the cost. The new selection is more than an ordinary plant box. Frescoln promises an “experience for all planty people from the timid beginners to even the expert collectors.” With “Regular Chop, Heavy Chop, and Premium Chop” options, plant lovers are sure to find something they can’t wait to get in the garden.

The Trendy Gardener also offers the Trendy Pot Box, which delivers an artisanal concrete pot and houseplant to customers each month. Frescoln and the Trendy Gardener team publish a plant care guide online to help customers care for their new plants.

Glowing customer reviews indicate overwhelmingly positive reactions to Trendy Gardener plants, with some saying they don’t trust anyone else to deliver the same quality. Frescoln aims to meet even the highest plant enthusiast’s standards with the Trendy Gardener’s knowledge and insight.

Conclusion

Anyone interested in biophilic design is encouraged to visit the Trendy Gardener, LLC website to learn more about Frescoln’s plant subscription boxes and Trendy Bundles. Comments are welcome on social media on Instagram and Facebook, where the company regularly shares plant photos, growing advice, auctions, and biophilic design ideas.

