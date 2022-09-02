North Carolina and South Carolina team up for two job fairs

State workforce system partners in North Carolina and South Carolina are working together to conduct a pair of events to connect jobseekers with employers from both sides of the border.

First, the “Job Fair of the Carolinas” is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. This job fair is being hosted by the Carowinds amusement park, located at 14523 Carowinds Boulevard in Charlotte, along the state line. The first hour (10-11 a.m.) is reserved for veterans and their families, while the general public is invited to attend from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. There is no cost for parking or to attend the job fair; the park is closed the day of the event.

Next, the NC Foothills/SC Upstate Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 2-6 p.m. The host site for the in-person portion of this event will be the Tryon International Equestrian Center, located at 25 International Boulevard, Mill Spring, NC. This “hybrid” job fair also features a virtual option, allowing jobseekers to chat with employer representatives online.

“Labor markets often cross state lines, so partnering with our neighbors in South Carolina enhances our workforce system’s ability to effectively meet the needs of businesses that are hiring,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We are proud to support creative collaboration between NCWorks and SC Works professionals and employers from the two states.”

“The Job Fair of the Carolinas is a terrific example of how our two states continue to combine resources and find innovative ways to connect jobseekers and employers together,” said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey. “We are united by our common mission to encourage more individuals to join the workforce, as well as increase engagement with our respective communities to ensure that jobseekers are aware of the professional services offered at SC Works and NCWorks that can change their lives for the better.”

In a tight labor market, events like these provide opportunities for employers to meet with a number of qualified candidates in a short amount of time. More than 40 employers, including organizations from both sides of the state line, have registered to participate in the Job Fair of the Carolinas event at Carowinds. At least 30 employers are scheduled to participate in the Tryon International Equestrian Center event.

NCWorks and SC Works team members, along with partner agencies, will be on hand to offer guidance on how to successfully navigate each job fair. Staff can also provide information on employment and training services available through each state’s American Job Centers (called “NCWorks Career Centers” in North Carolina and “SC Works Centers” in South Carolina).

For more information on the Job Fair of the Carolinas, visit scworks.org/the-job-fair-of-the-carolinas.

For more information on the NC Foothills/SC Upstate Job Fair, visit scworks.org/nc-foothills-sc-upstate-job-fair-of-the-carolinas.

###



Title III Wagner-Peyser job fairs are supported by the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor as part of an award to North Carolina totaling $18,987,978 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.

For South Carolina program funding details in compliance with the Stevens Amendment, please visit www.dew.sc.gov/funding.

