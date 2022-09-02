Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,482 in the last 365 days.

Compleat Restorations Shares a Guide to Preventing Flood Damage for Businesses

The experts at Compleat Restorations have the essential knowledge and equipment to safely and expertly restore your property to its previous condition.

EPHRATA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compleat Restorations is working to educate business owners on how to prevent flood damage. Flooding can happen under a variety of circumstances, from a leaky roof or broken pipe to storm damage and appliance failure. Whatever the cause, major flooding can cause expensive water damage and put a stop to regular business operations. To help protect business owners, Compleat Restorations offers these practical tips.

1. Properly seal the building to ensure liquid cannot enter through tiny cracks and crevices.
2. Utilize flooring options such as epoxy that can make cleaning up water damage easier and prevent the need to purchase new flooring in the event of a flood.
3. Leak-proof your roof.

Even with the best preparation, accidents can still happen. In the event your business does experience flooding, follow these steps:

1. Secure and stabilize your building. Water may have weakened walls and other supports that will need to be shored up before restoration can begin.
2. Board up windows and tarp structures to prevent any further damage.
3. Pack, clean and store business materials for safekeeping.
4. Call in the experts to help you clean up and restore the building to its original condition.

To minimize damage, control costs and prevent microbial growth, you’ll need to act quickly. Compleat Restorations has more than 40 years of experience in residential and commercial cleaning and emergency water restoration services and can be on-site at your business within two hours of your call.

For more information, visit https://compleatrestorations.com/prevent-business-flood-damage/.

About Compleat Restorations

Compleat Restorations was founded in 1978 as a one-man operation specializing in cleaning chimneys, residential and commercial properties, and performing restoration services on insurance claims. Over the years, the company’s service offerings expanded to meet the growing needs of its customers and keep pace with a rapidly changing industry. Compleat Restorations has now been restoring properties for both residential and commercial clients for over four decades, with the leading technology, techniques, expertise, and experience that people trust to protect their homes.

______________

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:
Address: 702 Pointview Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522
Website: https://compleatrestorations.com/

Cliff Elis
Compleat Restorations
+1 717-738-2121
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Compleat Restorations Shares a Guide to Preventing Flood Damage for Businesses

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.