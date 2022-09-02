Compleat Restorations Shares a Guide to Preventing Flood Damage for Businesses

The experts at Compleat Restorations have the essential knowledge and equipment to safely and expertly restore your property to its previous condition.

EPHRATA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compleat Restorations is working to educate business owners on how to prevent flood damage. Flooding can happen under a variety of circumstances, from a leaky roof or broken pipe to storm damage and appliance failure. Whatever the cause, major flooding can cause expensive water damage and put a stop to regular business operations. To help protect business owners, Compleat Restorations offers these practical tips.1. Properly seal the building to ensure liquid cannot enter through tiny cracks and crevices.2. Utilize flooring options such as epoxy that can make cleaning up water damage easier and prevent the need to purchase new flooring in the event of a flood.3. Leak-proof your roof.Even with the best preparation, accidents can still happen. In the event your business does experience flooding, follow these steps:1. Secure and stabilize your building. Water may have weakened walls and other supports that will need to be shored up before restoration can begin.2. Board up windows and tarp structures to prevent any further damage.3. Pack, clean and store business materials for safekeeping.4. Call in the experts to help you clean up and restore the building to its original condition.To minimize damage, control costs and prevent microbial growth, you’ll need to act quickly. Compleat Restorations has more than 40 years of experience in residential and commercial cleaning and emergency water restoration services and can be on-site at your business within two hours of your call.For more information, visit https://compleatrestorations.com/prevent-business-flood-damage/ About Compleat RestorationsCompleat Restorations was founded in 1978 as a one-man operation specializing in cleaning chimneys, residential and commercial properties, and performing restoration services on insurance claims. Over the years, the company’s service offerings expanded to meet the growing needs of its customers and keep pace with a rapidly changing industry. Compleat Restorations has now been restoring properties for both residential and commercial clients for over four decades, with the leading technology, techniques, expertise, and experience that people trust to protect their homes.______________MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:Address: 702 Pointview Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522Website: https://compleatrestorations.com/