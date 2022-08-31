UZBEKISTAN, August 31 - President: Independence Day will always be the greatest and dearest holiday for us and future generations

A festive event on the occasion of the 31st Anniversary of the Independence of Uzbekistan took place in Yangi O’zbekiston (New Uzbekistan) Park.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in the celebrations and congratulated Uzbekistan people on this great day.

“Thirty-one years ago, a new sovereign state appeared on the world map – the Republic of Uzbekistan. Under the leadership of the First President of Uzbekistan, respected Islam Abduganiyevich Karimov, we declared our national independence to the whole world. Years and centuries will pass, but Independence Day, which returned our national statehood and national pride, our rights and freedoms, which became a solid foundation for all our successes and achievements, will always be the greatest and dearest holiday for us and future generations”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

This holiday is very dear to our people. Independence was achieved at the cost of many hardships and trials, tempered over the years in hard and patient work. Today in Uzbekistan people have become the highest value. The main requirement became the principle that “the people must not serve the Government bodies, rather the Government bodies must serve the people”.

Despite the negative consequences of the pandemic and the global crisis, Uzbekistan is boldly moving forward along the path of building a free and prosperous life. Industries and regions, the social sphere are developing.

The focus is on the preservation of the continuity of traditions and values ​​between generations, care for the elders. All conditions are being created so that young people and women could study, acquire a profession, and develop their abilities. All of us are overwhelmed with pride for our national team, which at the recent World Chess Olympiad in India was awarded the high title of champion for the first time in history.

The authority of Uzbekistan in the international arena is also growing. Huge economic and social projects are being implemented in cooperation with foreign countries and organizations.

The Head of the state also welcomed the ambassadors of foreign countries and representatives of international organizations who took part in the ceremony.

Today, Uzbekistan is moving from a period of national revival to a period of national prosperity. The Development Strategy until 2026 is being implemented.

In his congratulatory speech, the President outlined his vision of what the New Uzbekistan should be like:

“The New Uzbekistan is a state that opens up to every citizen, to further improve his life, wide access to public services, providing all the conditions for people to speak openly about their problems and solve them together, creating opportunities for ensuring justice, equality before the law of all citizens, regardless of their social status, which creates the necessary conditions for the development of entrepreneurship”.

Analyzing the transformations taking place in the country, we can conclude that these aspects are indeed embodied in our lives. In his speech, the Head of the state outlined the following five main areas.

First, the creation of the most favorable conditions in education. For this, school curricula, teaching methods, the content of textbooks will be radically revised, schools will be built, and the stimulation of the hard work of teachers and mentors will be continued.

Second, strengthening the independence of the judiciary. Any interference in the work of judges will be severely punished, and all necessary conditions will be created for their unhindered work.

Third, the development of entrepreneurship. To do this, all barriers to private property and entrepreneurship will be removed. Public administration will be reformed, and the participation of the state in the economy will be sharply reduced.

Fourth, the population’s access to qualified medical services will be expanded. In all regions, coverage of emergency medical care will be increased and brought closer to the population.

Fifth, improving the provision of drinking water. The volume of investments in this sphere will be significantly increased. Programs will be implemented to supply clean drinking water to problematic regions and improve its quality.

Confidence was expressed that, with the support of our courageous and hardworking people, these tasks will be effectively implemented, and that the updated Constitution will become a solid legal basis on this path.

“Today we set ourselves big and important goals in all spheres”, the President said. – Our multinational people, having united even more strongly, as a single family, are confidently moving towards achieving high milestones. Indeed, this is the key to all our achievements.

The Head of the state expressed deep respect for our people, who support the reforms and selflessly implement them, and expressed his best wishes.

“Once again, I congratulate you, dear compatriots, on the 31st Anniversary of Independence of our dear Uzbekistan. I wish you all health, well-being and prosperity to your families. May all our good dreams and hopes come true! May peace and tranquility always reign in our country. May our people be happy! May our Independence be eternal!” the President finished his speech.

The event continued with a festive concert program, which was broadcast on television throughout the country and gave compatriots a festive mood.

Source: UzA