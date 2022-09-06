PosterMyWall launches Email Marketing Platform including FREE Email Maker with integrated graphic creation tools
New fully-customizable email templates make it fast and easy for anyone to create eye-catching, on-brand email campaigns in minutes
Being a small business ourselves, we’re dedicated to helping small businesses and organizations grow–no matter how deep the competition’s pockets are.”CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PosterMyWall, a company that helps small businesses compete against their better-funded competitors with affordable, easy-to-use design and marketing tools, has grown its suite of small business solutions with the introduction of the PosterMyWall Email Marketing Platform. This includes the PosterMyWall Email Maker, a free, template-based drag-and-drop email marketing solution with integrated design tools.
With PosterMyWall’s diverse library of fully-customizable email templates, small businesses will find it effortless and affordable to use the Email Maker to create newsletters and email marketing campaigns in-house. Seamless integration with PosterMyWall’s design editor delivers access to over 1 million customizable graphic and video templates plus extensive libraries of stock photos, videos, clipart, and gif stickers – all of which can be added with just a few clicks.
This easy-to-use email platform is a game changer for small businesses who are short on resources and want to create professional quality marketing in-house. “Being a small business ourselves, we’re dedicated to helping small businesses and organizations grow–no matter how deep the competition’s pockets are,” said Ric Goell, founder, PosterMyWall. “We will continue to add new functionalities to ensure that our Email Marketing Platform satisfies all of our customers’ needs.”
Use of PosterMyWall’s Email Maker is free. PosterMyWall Premium and Premium Plus paid subscribers can publish their email marketing campaigns directly from PosterMyWall’s Email Marketing Platform with no additional charge. This feature stores their email lists and measures the results of their campaigns, so users know how many people opened their email and clicked on the content
Free users can publish their emails by clicking to copy the HTML code from their design, then pasting it into Gmail, Outlook, or any other email provider.
About PosterMyWall
PosterMyWall makes it fast and easy for small businesses to compete with their better funded competitors. Our complete suite of marketing tools includes graphic and video design, email campaigns, and multiple publishing options. Choose from over 1 million professionally designed, easily customizable, graphic, email, and video templates. Customers use PosterMyWall to design menus, ads, graphics, emails, newsletters, and videos – which they can print, post directly to social media, send as an email campaign, embed in a website, publish as a web page, or run as digital signage content.
