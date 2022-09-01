Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Brito To Board Of Pardons And Paroles

TEXAS, September 1 - September 1, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Elodia Brito to the Board of Pardons and Paroles for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The Board makes parole decisions for Texas prison inmates, determines conditions for parole and mandatory supervision, and makes recommendations on clemency matters to the Governor.

Elodia Brito of Amarillo is a Commissioner for the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. She has served as a Commissioner for the past four years, and previously served for over 21 years in administrative roles with the federal courts for the Northern District of Texas, specifically serving as a Courtroom Deputy for the U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Amarillo Division. Brito received a Bachelor of Science in Business Organizational Management from Lubbock Christian University.

