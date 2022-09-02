Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,493 in the last 365 days.

Nanue Bridge weight restriction will be lifted at noon Friday, Sept. 2

Posted on Sep 1, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the removal of the temporary 12-ton (24,000 pound) posted weight limit for the Nanue Bridge on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at milepost 18.5 at 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

The unposted limit for bridges on the state highway system is 40 tons.

The closure of the makai (northbound) lane of Route 19 over Nanue Bridge for placement of the tower scaffold will remain in place until the completion of repairs. This is expected on or before the end of September. Until the second lane opens, alternating traffic control, or contraflow will be used to maintain travel in both directions.

The Hamakua-bound truck turnaround in Hakalau and the Hilo-bound truck turnaround near Waikaumalo Park will no longer be needed. HDOT sincerely thanks the community for following the emergency posting and helping protect this crucial bridge.

###

You just read:

Nanue Bridge weight restriction will be lifted at noon Friday, Sept. 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.