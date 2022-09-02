Nanue Bridge weight restriction will be lifted at noon Friday, Sept. 2

Main, News Posted on Sep 1, 2022 in Highways News

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the removal of the temporary 12-ton (24,000 pound) posted weight limit for the Nanue Bridge on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at milepost 18.5 at 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

The unposted limit for bridges on the state highway system is 40 tons.

The closure of the makai (northbound) lane of Route 19 over Nanue Bridge for placement of the tower scaffold will remain in place until the completion of repairs. This is expected on or before the end of September. Until the second lane opens, alternating traffic control, or contraflow will be used to maintain travel in both directions.

The Hamakua-bound truck turnaround in Hakalau and the Hilo-bound truck turnaround near Waikaumalo Park will no longer be needed. HDOT sincerely thanks the community for following the emergency posting and helping protect this crucial bridge.

