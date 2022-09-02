Single left lane closure on the H-2 northbound in Waipio

Main, News Posted on Sep 1, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a left lane closure on the H-2 Freeway, northbound direction between the H-1/H-2 Merge and Ka Uka Boulevard overpass on Friday, Sept. 2, and on Tuesday, Sept. 6, through Thursday, Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for cold planing and shoulder improvements.

A left lane closure will be in place to protect the crews while work is being done on the freeway. The contractor will monitor the traffic flow and adjust the closure as needed to minimize impacts at the H-1/H-2 merge. If work is finished early, the lane will be opened.

HDOT advises the public to plan ahead and drive carefully through the work zone. Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information and traffic control crews will be on site. Roadwork is weather permitting.

