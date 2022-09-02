Surgical Scissors Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Share, Future Growth 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical scissors market was valued at $331 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $437 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2027. Surgical scissor is a medical instrument used for various surgical procedures such as cardiac, neurological, and orthopedic fields. There are numerous types of materials used for manufacturing surgical scissors, the choice of which depends on factors such as affordability & preference of surgeons. There are two types of scissors available in the market, which include reusable scissors and disposable scissors. Stainless steel is a commonly used material for manufacturing surgical scissors, whereas titanium & tungsten carbide are used to attain better sharpness for incision during surgeries. There are different type of reusable surgical scissors models available in market which include operating, iris, dissecting, stitch, fine serrated blade, micro scissors, light weight-delicate, and others.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players profiled in this report include Arthrex, Inc, B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Geister Medizintechnik GmbH, Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation, KLS Martin (KLS) group, Richard Wolf GmbH, Scanlan International, Inc., Skyline Surgical Instruments, and World Precision Instruments, Inc.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3475

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. This COVID-19 pandemic has affected surgical scissors production and import & export of raw materials and finished goods, owing to shutdowns in various COVID-19 affected countries. Temporary disruptions of inputs or production might stress some companies, particularly those with inadequate liquidity. Moreover, delayed shipments & production schedules create financial problems for companies with heavy debts. This, in turn, has limited impact of COVID-19 on the market

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into reusable surgical scissors and disposable surgical scissors. Presently, the reusable surgical scissors segment dominates the global market, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the market growth include increase in number of surgical procedures, wide usage in different types of surgical procedures, rise in demand for advanced surgical techniques, and surge in need for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

By application, the market is classified into orthopedics, cardiology, neurology, and others. Presently, the gastroenterology segment accounted for majority of the surgical scissors market share in 2019, owing to increase in number of gastroenterology surgery cases, rise in geriatric population, increase in number of minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries, and surge in prevalence of digestive track disorders

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3475

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By type, the reusable surgical scissors segment held largest market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• On the basis of application, the gastroenterology segment held largest market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• According to end user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment exhibits fastest growth, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2027.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Lemon Eucalyptus Oil Market

Montelukast Sodium Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.