Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Analysis Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand 2023

Cancer tumor profiling market study provides an in-depth analysis along with the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer tumor profiling market was valued at $25,318 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $82,447 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2017 to 2023. The next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment accounted for one-fourth share of the global market in 2016. Cancer/tumor profiling assists in individualizing cancer treatment by providing useful information at the molecular or genetic level. This helps medical practitioners to design an appropriate treatment for patients suffering from cancer. This technique assists in studying an individuals cancer cells and in analyzing the genetic characteristics and unique biomarkers. The information obtained post cancer profiling is used to identify and create targeted therapies that are designed to work better for a specific cancer tumor profile.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

The key players operating in the global cancer/tumor profiling market have adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy and have focused on launching innovative products to cater to consumer requirements and strengthen their market shares. The major companies profiled in the report include Qiagen N.V., Roche Molecular Systems Inc., Abott Molecular, Illumina Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, HTG Molecular Diagnostic, Genomic Health Inc., Hologic Gen-Probe, BD Biosciences, and Siemens Healthineers.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2717

The advent of tumor/cancer profiling has assisted in overcoming the limitation of traditional cancer diagnostic methods as well as setting up a gold standard for tumor classification. The targeted approach especially using NGS technology delivers high sensitivity to detect tumor subclone and rare mutations by detecting the mutation-causing agent in cancer. This has ultimately fueled the adoption of cancer profiling methods among oncologists. In addition, rapid rise in burden of cancer and increase in funding from government for devising cancer diagnosing methods augment the market growth. However, high monetary investments for the development of biomarkers and dearth of skilled oncologists & related professionals restrain the market growth. Moreover, untapped markets, such as China and India, offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth due to rise in demand for better diagnosis and treatment of various types of cancer.

The fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This attributed to increase in demand for FISH in cancer profiling, as this technology helps in identifying the predictive or prognostically important genetic variants in cancer, and is successfully used for the prediction prognosis of breast cancer.

The metabolomics segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the global market registering a CAGR of 20.2% from 2017 to 2023, owing to the recent advances in metabolomics technologies that have deeper insights about the metabolism of cancer. Moreover, determining the abundance of all the metabolites in a cancer cells is possible through metabolomics profiling techniques.

๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2717

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

โ€ข The genomics segment dominated the global cancer/tumor profiling market accounting for two-fifths share of the global market in 2016.

โ€ข The biomarker discovery segment is the largest application of global market in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

โ€ข U.S. dominated the North America cancer/tumor profiling market, accounting for the maximum share of the global market in 2016.

โ€ข Asia-Pacific is exhibited to grow at a significant CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

โ€ข India was the fastest growing country in the Asia-Pacific cancer/tumor profiling market in 2016, registering a CAGR of 20.8%, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

โ€ข The in-situ hybridization segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2017to 2023.

๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:

Ceramic Braces Market

Ultrasonic Scalpel Market

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.