Vascular Grafts Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Share, Future Growth 2030

Vascular grafts market provides an in-depth analysis of the size along with the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vascular graft market size was valued at $4,993.64 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $8,138.68 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.98% from 2021 to 2030. Vascular grafting is done for the treatment of various vascular complications, such as coronary artery disease (CAD), pulmonary embolism (blood clots), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), and pediatric congenital cardiovascular defects (CCDs). The high blood pressure, cholesterol deposition, cardiac injury, and infections are causative factors for vascular diseases. The diabetes, hypertension, obesity, alcohol consumption, and tobacco smoking are the risk factors for the vascular diseases. The synthetic vascular grafts are made up of expanded polytetrafluoroethylene, Dacron, and polyurethane. However, polyurethane is better able to match the compliance of native vasculature. Hemodialysis access grafts, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, and peripheral vascular grafts are commonly used for vascular grafting procedures.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the vascular grafts market as most hospitals are not operating due to COVID-19 and the ongoing lockdowns in many countries. The COVID-19 virus has serious and life-threatening impact on patients with cardiac patients. However, a huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity to provide improve healthcare services, and this is expected to increase the diagnosis and surgeries of vascular diseases, which contributes in the market growth.

On the basis of product, the vascular grafts market is divided into hemodialysis access graft, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, and peripheral vascular graft. The hemodialysis access graft segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence of vascular diseases.

On the basis of raw material, the vascular grafts market is divided into polyester, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyurethane, and biosynthetic. The polyurethane segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, due to advantages of polyurethane and better compliance for native vasculature.

On the basis of end users, the market is divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, due to increase in number of hospitals.

On the basis of region, North America accounted for a majority of the global vascular grafts market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period due to prevalence of vascular diseases. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to the improvement in healthcare facilities, high population, and government initiatives to provide healthcare service.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• On the basis of products, the hemodialysis access graft segment was the highest contributor to the vascular grafts market in 2020.

• On the basis of raw material, the polyurethane segment dominated the market in 2020.

• On the basis of end users, the hospitals segment dominated the vascular grafts market in 2020.

• On the basis of region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

