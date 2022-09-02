Automated Liquid Handling Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Automated liquid handling market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated liquid handling market was valued at $960.98 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030. Automated liquid handling (ALH), a class of medical devices that dispenses a selected quantity of reagents, samples and other liquids to a designated container. Automated liquid handling instruments are used in laboratories for drug discovery, forensics, materials science, molecular biology, clinical research, and pharmaceutical development.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (BIOTEK INSTRUMENTS, INC.), AURORA BIOMED INC, CORNING INCORPORATED, DANAHER CORPORATION (BECKMAN COULTER INC.), EPPENDORF AG, GILSON, INC., HAMILTON COMPANY, METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC., PERKINELMER, INC., TECAN GROUP LTD.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in late December, 2019, in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. The disease is caused by a virus, namely, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is transmitted among humans. Testing for COVID-19 has been an ongoing bottleneck in the fight against COVID-19. Overall, the impact of COVID-19 on the automated liquid handling industry was recorded to be fairly positive. This was attributed to increase in customizations of automated liquid handling systems by different automated liquid handling suppliers specifically for work related to coronavirus. For instance, in April 2020, Hamilton Company and Zymo Research Corporation announced that they have collaborated and launched MagEx STARlet assay-ready workstation with Quick-DNA/RNA Viral MagBead Kit protocol to extract pure DNA/RNA from the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. The jointly developed automated solution offers significant advantages compared to manual processing of samples via traditional time-consuming methods such as spin columns.

On the basis of type, the standalone ALH type segment accounted for the largest share in the automated liquid handling market size, owing to lower cost and higher usage among different research and clinical settings. However, the multi-instrument ALH system segment is expected to show fastest market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of technologically advanced multi-instrument ALH.

By modality, the disposable tips type segment accounted for the largest share in the market, owing to lower cost and higher usage among different research and clinical settings. However, the fixed tip segment is expected to show fastest market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of technologically advanced ALH instruments.

By procedure, the serial dilution procedure segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of ALH within laboratories for serial dilution. However, the array printing segment is expected to show significant market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Increase in use and application of ALH systems to carry out high throughput screening in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the market growth.

