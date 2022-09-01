Minister’s, provincial health officer’s statement on approval of bivalent vaccines

CANADA, September 1 - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, have released the following joint statement on the approval of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine:

“Over the past few months, we have been hard at work to prepare for the rollout of the fall COVID-19 booster. Now that Health Canada has approved the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, we are ready to deliver it to people in B.C. as soon as we get it.

“These booster vaccines cover the original and the Omicron variants, so are better adapted and more effective at protecting people against the Omicron variant, which is the most common right now in our province.

“Moderna is providing 12 million doses to Canada, and as always, we will work with the federal government to ensure a stable supply of the bivalent vaccine for British Columbians.

“Once the supply arrives, we are all set to begin distribution. We expect the vaccines to come over several weeks and most people should be able to get one in September or October. As before, the vaccines will be available in health-authority clinics and pharmacies. More information about timing and eligibility will be presented to the public on Sept. 6.

“With the start of the respiratory illness season, it is especially important to make sure that people are up to date on their vaccines. Our COVID-19 immunization strategy has been effective in protecting people from the virus, and we must stay diligent in continuing to do so.

“We encourage everyone to get up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines to keep themselves and those around them safe.”

