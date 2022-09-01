Travel Update: RIDOT to Open Remainder of the New Division Street Bridge

RHODE ISLAND, September 1 - By Friday morning, September 2, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will reopen the remainder of the new Division Street Bridge over Route 4 in East Greenwich, shifting westbound traffic onto the new structure. RIDOT moved eastbound traffic onto the bridge two weeks ago on August 19.

?RIDOT's $22.9 million project is replacing the 55-year-old bridge, which carries 14,000 vehicles per day and is a vital link for many residents and businesses in East Greenwich and Warwick. It was only one rating point away from becoming structurally deficient and had to be replaced.

RIDOT replaced the bridge using a temporary bridge that accommodated Division Street traffic with no lane closures or delays. The project also included advanced stormwater treatment technology called Jellyfish, which uses a series of cartridges with tentacle-like components that capture debris, including sediment, oils and other stormwater pollutants.

The Department is making all efforts to complete the project by late fall, including the removal of the temporary bridge structure, installing new signage and paving sections of Division Street and Route 4 near the bridge.

The replacement of the Division Street Bridge was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, while working to protect the environment. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.