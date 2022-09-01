RIDOH Recommends No Swimming at Scarborough State Beach (South only), Surfer's Rock Area at Second Beach, Sandy Point Beach, and Conimicut Point Beach

RHODE ISLAND, September 1 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Scarborough State Beach-South in Narragansett, Surfer's Rock Area only at Second Beach in Middletown, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick for swimming because of high bacteria levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).