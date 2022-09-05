Libertarian Governor Candidate Promises an Immediate Pardon for All Who Were Detained By Unconstitutional COVID Laws

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Buzuma, Libertarian Candidate for Governor in 2022 promises to immediately pardon anyone who was criminally charged for defying COVID restrictions which were put in place from 2020-2021. Candidate Buzuma cites her as her reasoning that since the lockdown orders were ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of Michigan any actions taken against the citizens are also unconstitutional.

One such victim of the authoritarian and unconstitutional activities of current Governor Gretchen Whitmer is Marlena Pavlos-Hackney. Marlena was arrested and jailed for refusing to comply with the unconstitutional COVID mandates. As a resident and business owner in Holland, Michigan, Marlena owned and operated Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria.

As a victim of Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Attorney General Dana Nessel, Marlena was imprisoned and fined (Ingham Co. Cir. Ct. Case No. 21-113-CZ). Should Mary Buzuma be elected as Governor of Michigan, she will see to it that victims such as Marlena are immediately pardoned, and financial restitution is made available to all such victims.

Marlena’s fines were a total of $15,000. Ms. Buzuma feels that the state should pay this back, as well as all of Marlena’s legal fees, as well as any interest that would apply to the fines and charges.

It is a message of freedom that we must spread and life out for all Michigan residents. Their government is there to facilitate the common good, and to ensure justice, not to impose authoritarian mandates and restrict freedoms for the sake of fear. The bravest and most valiant of our citizens are those like Marlena, and she should be rewarded in our state, not punished.

Keely Lovern, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Staff. “Documentary to Focus on Holland Restaurant Owner Jailed for Defying Covid Orders.” MI Restaurant Owner Jailed over COVID Orders Focus of Documentary, wzzm13.Com, 8 Mar. 2022, https://www.wzzm13.com/amp/article/news/local/documentary-holland-restaurant-owner-jailed-defying-covid-orders/69-c8dc23bf-d09c-42c0-a9d9-d37bdc85e749.

Tunison, John. “Holland Restaurant Shuttered 5 Months for Defying COVID-19 Orders Allowed to Reopen.” Mlive, MenuSubscribe, 3 Sept. 2021, https://www.mlive.com/news/grand-rapids/2021/09/holland-restaurant-shuttered-5-months-for-defying-covid-19-orders-allowed-to-reopen.html?outputType=amp.

Ingham County Circuit Court. ZANTE INC., d/b/a MARLENA’S BISTRO AND PIZZERIA and In Re MARLENA PAVLOS-HACKNEY v. MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT. 30 July 2021. Michigan Filing, https://mifile.courts.michigan.gov/openfiling/a3bf9f21-bd06-4623-e311-08d95343d73a/recipient/0effd859-519c-4e93-1ec8-08d9534b41fc/download.