Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of 45th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in the 1000 block of 45th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:00 am, the suspect and victims were engaged in an altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect discharged a handgun striking two juvenile male victims. The suspect then fled the scene. The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, the suspect was located and arrested.

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).