Reshape What's Possible for Boston's Streets

The Deputy Chief of Streets for Transportation will oversee transportation operations, traffic management, and engineering, and serve as Commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department. The Deputy Chief will be a key partner in working toward a safe, equitable, multimodal transportation system, transforming our streets to reduce our overreliance on single-occupancy vehicles, and implementing policies that reflect our values of inclusivity, accessibility, and sustainability.

