Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,492 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE: New Australian High Commission uniform celebrates 60th anniversary of Independence

Apia, Samoa – 1 September 2022

In celebration of Samoa’s 60th anniversary of Independence the Australian High Commission has launched a new uniform. The design incorporates artwork from both Samoan artists, Lalovai Peseta and Nikki Mariner, of Manamea Art Studio, together with Queensland-based Elaine Chambers-Hegarty, an Indigenous Australian artist with cultural links to the Koa, Kuku Yalanji and Barada Barna peoples. The final design was elei printed by Pacific Jewell.

“It tells a story of community connections, of coming together to support one another, as well as recognising the collective journeys we have taken, and the promise of what’s to come,” said Australian High Commissioner to Samoa, HE Emily Luck.  “It pays tribute to the ocean that binds us and honours the stewardship of the environment by the people of the Blue Pacific.”

“The Samoan motifs speak about our connection to the land and sea, our sources of life,” said Mr Peseta.  “It also speaks about shelter and protection, and our sacred duty to protect these resources not just for ourselves, but for our future generations,” added Ms Mariner.

As described by Ms. Chambers-Hegarty, the Australian elements of the design represent community circles and places of gathering. The circles represent the communities of both Australia and Samoa, with the connecting lines signifying the strong and dynamic links of our partnership.

“We are humbled to have such talented artists collaborate on this beautiful design for our uniforms, capturing the spirit of the relationship between our two countries” said Ms. Luck. “We congratulate the Government of Samoa and its people on celebrating its 60th Independence, an incredible milestone.”

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE: New Australian High Commission uniform celebrates 60th anniversary of Independence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.