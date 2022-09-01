Ilham Aliyev inaugurates the new building of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy

AZERBAIJAN, September 1 - A new building of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Italian Republic has opened in Rome.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration.

The head of state first planted a tree in the yard of the Embassy.

President Ilham Aliyev then cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the new building.

Then the Azerbaijani President viewed conditions created in the new building.

Assistant to President Anar Alakbarov and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade informed the head of state of the conditions created in the building.

During a state visit to Italy in February 2020, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the property intended for the Embassy and the Azerbaijani Culture Center in Rome and gave instructions and recommendations regarding major renovation of the building.

It was noted that the building, constructed in the 1940s, is located at 27 Via Giovanni Battista De Rossi in Nomentano-Villa Torlonia, an area housing diplomatic missions.

The first and second floors of the building are intended for the Azerbaijan Culture Center, and the third to fifth floors will house the Embassy.

The opening of the Azerbaijan Culture Center in Rome, a city where the world's rich historical heritage is located, is one of the most important steps taken in the direction of promoting the country. It serves to promote Azerbaijan, which is considered the cradle of multiculturalism in the world. Italy holds a special place among countries where the Heydar Aliyev Foundation led by First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva has implemented important measures to promote Azerbaijan on a global scale. The opening of the Azerbaijan Culture Center in Rome will usher ample opportunities for the promotion of the rich historical and cultural heritage of the country, facilitate effective activities between Azerbaijan and Italy in the fields of culture, science, education, and humanitarian affairs.

The state symbols of Azerbaijan, elements of national crafts, including the shabaka, were used in the interior design of the Culture Center. Exhibits reflecting the history of Azerbaijan are displayed in various exhibition halls of the center. All the exhibits, including ancient weapons, copper products, samples of carpet art, jewelry and ornaments, national clothes and accessories, attest to the ancient and rich history and culture of Azerbaijan. The Center has all the opportunities for hosting various events and meetings.

Azerbaijani carpets are among the most valuable exhibits in the center. A broad variety of ancient carpets and carpet products are exhibited in the center which features examples of different schools of national carpet making. Italian-language information is provided about the history and development paths of Azerbaijani carpet weaving schools. In addition, detailed information is available about Azerbaijani miniatures, the art of painting - the school of miniatures – that has evolved in Azerbaijan since ancient times. National costumes of Azerbaijan are also displayed at the center, featuring jewelry and various decorations, examples of different directions of folk art and wood carving.

Also displayed at the Azerbaijan Culture Center are books on Azerbaijan's culture, art, crafts, rock paintings, miniature art, national music, jewelry and carpets. They books have been published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the Italian language. Books on the history, culture, literature and foreign policy of Azerbaijan published in Italy in recent years are also on display at the center.

President Ilham Aliyev also reviewed the art exhibition “My Azerbaijan” organized on the occasion of the opening of the center. Rare examples of Azerbaijani visual art from realism to modernism and postmodernism are displayed in the exhibition.

The Center also has a room fitted with special equipment for conducting online classes and teaching the Azerbaijani language within the framework of scientific and educational exchanges between the two countries. There is also a lot of space for the promotion of Azerbaijani music. An exhibition of ancient Azerbaijani musical instruments has been organized and a corner with CDs and publications in Italian about all nationaal musical genres has been created. In addition, the Center has facilities for cooking samples of Azerbaijan's national cuisine and holding relevant master classes and trainings.

All conditions for activities have been created in the office rooms of the building intended for the Embassy.

Photo exhibitions about the most important moments of Azerbaijan-Italy relations, the visits of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to liberated territories and books about Azerbaijan published in Italy are displayed in the meeting rooms.

On the fifth floor of the building, there is a large terrace for functions, which commands a view of the city of Rome.

In the courtyard of the Embassy building, models of the “Khari bulbul” flower (Ophrys Caucasica) created by winners of the “Khari bulbul” international art festival are displayed.