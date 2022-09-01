Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,492 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

AZERBAIJAN, September 1 - 01 september 2022, 10:41

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to your brotherly people on the occasion of the national day of your country – the Independence Day.

Under your leadership, fraternal Uzbekistan has passed a great path of development in recent years. The strengthening of statehood, socio-economic development of the country, fruitful activity within the international and regional organizations, and its day by day growing influence on the global scale have been possible thanks to your leadership, wise and far-sighted policy.

The interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan stem from the brotherhood, historical friendship of our peoples and their attachment to common cultural roots. The fact that our multifaceted cooperation built on these good traditions and solid foundations, as well as our strategic partnership based on mutual trust and confidence are developing and expanding successfully today, is gratifying. At the same time, I want to note in particular our successful collaboration and mutual support within international institutions.

I am confident that through our joint efforts the traditional ties of friendship and the cooperation of mutual interest between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will continue to develop rapidly and deepen even further to the benefit of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Uzbekistan everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 August 2022

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.