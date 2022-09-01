To His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates

Your Highness,

I sincerely congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

The Republic of Azerbaijan attaches a big importance to the friendly and cooperative ties with your country based on such sound foundations as the Islamic solidarity, mutual support and confidence. It is gratifying to see the dynamic development of our bilateral relations and its enrichment by new contents in last decades. I wish to note in particular your personal contribution to fostering our interstate ties.

The high-level political dialogue that exists today between us is accompanied by our cooperation in economic, energy, transport, humanitarian and other fields. It is pleasant to see the level of our interaction within OPEC+. At the same time, we are delighted with effective joint activities of our countries in renewable energy and investment areas. The construction of the Garadagh Solar Power Plant by Masdar company of your friendly country has a particular importance in diversifying our economic ties.

I think that there are favorable conditions to develop the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates in all areas. I am sure that we will be able to further strengthen our traditional friendly relations and expand the scope of our mutual activities by our joint efforts using these opportunities.

I wish you strong health, happiness, successes in your activities, and everlasting welfare and prosperity to the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 August 2022