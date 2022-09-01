Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev met with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella in Rome

AZERBAIJAN, September 1 - 01 september 2022, 16:50

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella.

A ceremonial guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani delegation was introduced to President Sergio Mattarella, while the Italian delegation was introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The presidents then posed for official photos.

Welcoming President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said:

- Mr. President, I am proud to personally welcome you here at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy. You are welcome!

This year we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. This morning you inaugurated a new building of the Azerbaijani Embassy. This is an important example of the friendly relations between Italy and Azerbaijan.

After a visit in 2020, which is evidence of the strategic nature of our relationship, I am very pleased and honored to welcome you here at the Quirinale Palace again. You are welcome again, Mr. President.

x x x

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said:

- Mr. President, I am grateful for the invitation and for the hospitality. I also remember my last visit. All the agreements reached are being implemented.

Last time we met here, we signed an important document on strategic partnership. At the same time, we talked about the establishment of the Italy-Azerbaijan University. Today, an important step was taken towards the establishment of the Italy-Azerbaijan University.

