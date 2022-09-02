CGTN America Premiers 'Abandon, Afghanistan after the U.S. Occupation'

Submit Release
Following the 2001 US-led invasion that ousted the Taliban, Afghanistan had less than 50 miles of paved roads in the entire country. A 2,000-mile Ring Road connecting major cities that was built in the 1950s had been pulverized by decades of war and neglect.

September 01, 2022

Following the 2001 US-led invasion that ousted the Taliban, Afghanistan had less than 50 miles of paved roads in the entire country. A 2,000-mile Ring Road connecting major cities that was built in the 1950s had been pulverized by decades of war and neglect. The Ring Road became the defining crucible of the war: a deadly gauntlet where thousands of Afghan forces and civilians perished, commerce was stymied, and reconstruction funds were stolen.

Twenty years later, US forces are gone but the Ring Road endures. Today it's a symbol of the country's present state which includes food shortages and a weak economy. It's also a prism through which to view what the new Taliban government is struggling with as it attempts to rule a broken, war-weary nation.

CGTN-America premieres a one-hour documentary, 'Abandoned', which takes us along this road to visit multiple provinces and hear from Afghans as they reflect on the conditions of the country.

