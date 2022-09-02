Submit Release
Amniotic Membrane Market size is estimated to reach $704.2 billion by 2027 | CAGR of 7.8% – IndustryARC

The Amniotic Membrane Market size is estimated to reach $1.15 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The Amniotic Membrane Market size is estimated to reach $1.15 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The amniotic membrane is an avascular fetal membrane, which lies deep down the chorion, and is usually harvested in a sterile environment, particularly from the placental tissue in the cesarean procedures. After opting for the following procedure, the elected donor is screened for transmissible diseases, following which amnion is treated with a broad spectrum of antibiotics.

 

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Amniotic Membrane industry are -

1. Amnio Technology LLC

2. MiMedx

3. Celularity Inc.

4. Katena Products Inc.

5. Smith And Nephew

 

Segmental Analysis:

1. The amniotic membrane market based on type can be further segmented into Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane and Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane.

2. Cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

3. Ophthalmology segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

4. Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers. It is owing to the surge in medical inventions, predominantly seen in the countries such as Korea, Japan, China, and India. Moreover, India saw an incremental budget allotment of 137% as compared to the previous year, to enhance the overall medical infrastructure. 

 

 

Report Coverage

Report Attributes

Details

By Type

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane and Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane.

 

By Application

Ophthalmology, Surgical Wounds Repairment, and Others.

 

By End User

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Private Clinics, and Others.

 

By Geography

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

 

Market Drivers and Challenges:

 

1. The use of sutureless AMs in promoting and healing ocular surface conditions has readily aided the market growth: The auto-immune keratitis most commonly occurs in patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. In the US, out of every 100,000 people, 71 are diagnosed with the following arthritis form, additionally, 1.5 million Americans have rheumatoid arthritis. 

2. The growing number of ASCs has readily supplemented the market growth: Ambulatory Surgical Centers have been growing in numbers for over a decade. In 2010, there were close to 5000 ASCs in the states of the US, however, they have now zoomed to around 10,000. 

 

