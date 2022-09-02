Freshworks Announces Inducement Grants Under Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Stock Market

SAN MATEO, Calif. , Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. FRSH, a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced that it granted to Dennis Woodside, Freshworks' recently-appointed President and director, the following equity awards under its 2022 Inducement Plan: (1) a restricted stock unit award covering 1,732,501 shares of Freshworks' Class A common stock and (2) an option to purchase 1,776,780 shares of Freshworks' Class A common stock at an exercise price of $13.61. Each award was granted as an inducement material to Mr. Woodside becoming a new employee of Freshworks in accordance with The Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each award will vest over approximately four years, with 1/4th of the award vesting on September 1, 2023, and 1/16th of the award vesting quarterly thereafter over the remaining three years, subject to continued employment with Freshworks through the relevant vesting date. Each equity award is subject to the terms and conditions of Freshworks' 2022 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a restricted stock unit award agreement covering the award.

Freshworks Inc., FRSH makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 58,000 customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

