3D Camera Market Size to surpass $10.84 billion mark by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 12.569% (2021-2026)

Surging demand of 3D enrich content from entertainment industry and enhancement in 3D scanning technology are proliferating the demand of 3D camera in the market.

IndustryARC, in one of its latest reports, predicted that 3D Camera Market is estimated to surpass $10.84 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 12.569% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Consumer electronics hold the largest market share of 41% in the end-user segment and will be a major driver for market growth due to rise in acceptance of the 3D camera technology. Owing to the increased demand of the photographers, nowadays, there has been an increase in adoption of the 3D camera. Additionally, there has been a discernible increase in the demand for high-quality cameras for smartphones or professional cameras, which is creating opportunities for the manufacturers to innovate 3D camera as a new product in the market. The 3D camera market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 3D camera industry are:

1. Cannon

2. Fujifilm

3. Nikon

4. GoPro Inc.

5. Eastman Kodak Co

Segmental Analysis:

1. TOF and Stereo cameras have dominated the 3D Camera Market as compared to the other technologies. The Time-of-flight principle is used by 3D cameras to measure the distance between the sensor and the nearest surface point.

2. 3D cameras are one of the most promising sectors for the healthcare industry. Third dimension is playing a progressively important role in image processing application. 3D Cameras offers great scope to healthcare industry and another milestone was reached by adding 3D technology to our camera portfolio.

3. More detailed and realistic images are offered by 3D cameras as comparison to previous models. It also allows images to be routed in different aspects such as Digital Visual Interface (DVI) and High-Definition Serial Digital Interface (HD-SDI). 3D Cameras (HD) technologies benefits converted to wireless Communication as well. Results High-resolution and Minimal latency images, without restrictive cables. These growing applications will drive the adoption of 3D Cameras in Healthcare sector.

4. Geographically, APAC has the most lucrative 3D camera market owing to the higher demand in the prominent consumer electronics market due to the presence of Samsung, Panasonic, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo. Also, higher sales in the healthcare, construction, and automotive industries is influencing the 3D camera market by manifolds.

5. Due to technological advancements in the region, APAC offered the maximum global market share of 37% in 2020. The rising smartphone production in the region combined with growing demand from the industrial sector will be the major drivers of the 3D Camera market in APAC region.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Type 3D laser scanning sensors, 3D fringe projection, 3D profile sensors, 3D stereo cameras By Products Smartphones, tablets, professional cameras, hobbyist cameras and Others. By Technology time of flight, stereo vision, structured light, sheet of light triangulation. By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. Due to a rapid increase in the demand for HD movies, games, and videos, it has become easier for the new entrants to enter the 3D camera market. The 3D camera market is primarily driven by enhanced visual applications in the entertainment industry.

2. In the automotive industry, innovation is expected to drive the adoption of 3D Camera market. The autonomous trucks and self-driven vehicles are gradually emerging in the automotive industry which will further catapult the demand for 3D cameras. 3D Cameras find prominent usage in autonomous vehicles for improving the drivability. Thus, they are an essential tool in furthering autonomous vehicle research and deployment. Thus, this will drive market growth of 3D Cameras.

3. The market for 3D Cameras will be largely limited to complex applications where 3D Cameras are a necessity rather than a feature. This will hinder the market in the short run, however; with the price of 3D Cameras dropping, the market will find significant adoption in the long term.

