Protein Supplements Market Size is Estimated to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2026 | CAGR of 8.9% – IndustryARC

Protein Supplements Market size was estimated at $18.9 Billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. DHA, or docosahexaenoic acid, is an omega-3 fatty acid. DHA is abundant in fatty fish such as salmon and anchovies, just like the omega-3 lipid eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). As the body can only produce a tiny quantity of DHA from other fatty acids, it is needs to be incorporated in to diet or in the form of a protein supplement.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Protein Supplements industry are –

1. Nutiva Inc

2. Kerry Group Plc

3. CytoSport, Inc

4. Herbalife Nutrition, Inc

5. MusclePharm Co

Segmental Analysis:

1. Plant Based Segment is predicted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the rising popularity for these products.

2. Based on Source, Protein Supplements market is segmented into Protein Powder, Protein Bar, Protein Drinks, and others. Powder Protein Segment is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. The powders contain a variety of proteins such as whey, casein, soy, pea, and egg.

3. Among other things, these powders are high in vitamins, greens, minerals, grains, fibers, additional fats, and/or thickeners. They assist the human body in growing and toning muscles, producing enzymes and hormones, losing weight and healing tissues, and enhancing gut flora to promote gut health.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Product: Protein Powder, Protein Bar, Protein Drinks, and others. By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Ecommerce websites. By End User Patients, Government, Hospitals, Pharmacies, clinicians By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. Growing Demand for Protein Supplements Owing to COVID-19 Pandemic: The COVID-19 epidemic has put a lot of strain on the nutraceutical and functional food industries. Several frontline workers, including physicians, nurses, other medical experts, hygiene workers or sweepers, and others, are working tirelessly to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

2. High Cost of Protein Supplements: The high cost of Protein supplements and the negative effects associated with them are likely to limit the Protein supplement market's growth. Proteins required for good skin, hair, and nails are all provided by Protein supplements.

