3D Printing Materials Market Size to Hit USD$8.6 billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 22.5% (2022-2027)

Asia-Pacific dominates the 3D printing materials market, owing to the increasing automotive industry in the region. The automotive industries in APAC are being fueled by rising per capita income and increasing urbanization, as well as a growing population.

IndustryARC, in one of its latest reports, predicted that the 3D Printing Material market size is estimated to reach US$8.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 22.5% from 2022 to 2027. Due to extensive research and development in 3D printing, as well as increased demand for prototype applications from numerous industrial verticals, such as healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and military, the market is expected to grow. The 3D printing material market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 3D printing material industry are:

1. 3D Systems, Inc.

2. Arcam AB

3. CRP TECHNOLOGY S.r.l.

4. ENVISIONTEC, INC.

5. EOS GmbH-Electro Optical Systems

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=186

Segmental Analysis:

1. The plastic segment held the largest share in the 3D printing materials market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 21.8% during the forecast period. Furthermore, low-cost development and production of complex designs, as well as less weight and no material costs, will raise plastic demand in the global market.

2. The Automotive industry segment held a significant share in the 3D printing materials market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 23.2% during the forecast period.

3. Asia-Pacific region held a significant share in the 3D printing materials market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 24.6% during the forecast period. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, China accounts for 70% of the global desktop 3D printer market. Thus, with increasing, application and demand in the End-use industry, the 3D printing materials market will grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Type Plastic, Metal, Ceramic and Others. By Form Powder, Filament, and Liquid. By Technology Stereolithography, Fuse Deposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting, Multi Jet Fusion and Others. By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Rest of World

Get more detailed information about these segments in the report. Buy it here:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=186

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. The aerospace sector was one of the first to embrace 3D printing technology. Due to rising demand for upgraded infrastructure and government initiatives there is a significant growth in the aerospace industry which is fuelling the growth of the 3D printing materials market.

2. In terms of volume, the healthcare industry is the 3D printing materials market's fastest-growing segment. 3D printing technology is used to make various medical products, including surgical equipment, prostheses and implants, and tissue engineering devices.

3. Reducing the lead time associated with these materials, particularly metals, is one of the main issues 3D printing material manufacturers face.

Why IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. Get detailed report on preferred market as per your specific requirements and our research experts would customize the report for you.

Email: venkat@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 614-588-8538, (+1) 815-656-4596

Similar Reports:

A. Europe Dental 3D Printing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18417/europe-dental-3d-printing-market-research-report-analysis.html

B. 4D Printing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15021/4d-printing-market.html

Media Contact

Company Name: IndustryARC

Contact Person: Mr. Venkat Reddy

Email: Send Email

Phone: (+1) 970-236-3677

Address:Madhapur

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

Website: https://www.industryarc.com/Report/186/3d-printing-materials-market.html



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: 3D Printing Materials Market Size to Hit USD$8.6 billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 22.5% (2022-2027)