Hadoop Market is analysed to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% – IndustryARC

Hadoop Market is analysed to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast 2022-2027 from $35.2 Billion in 2021.

Hadoop Market is analysed to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast 2022-2027 from $35.2 Billion in 2021. Hadoop is an open source software platform which is developed for scalable and distributed computing of large volume of data utilzing java runtime environment. It provides high performance and cost-effective analysis of Big Data generated by the enterprises through digital platforms and offers data discovery and visualization, social media analytics, distributed file system, hypertext transfer protocol and other enterprise applications of various both unstructured and structured data types utilizing shell scripts and java archive.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hadoop industry are –

1. Amazon Web Services

2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

3. IBM Corporation

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. Google Inc

Segmental Analysis:

1. With the advancement in technologies, businesses across the globe are majorly turning to visualization-based data discovery solutions.

2. Healthcare industry is analysed to be the highest growing segment with a CAGR of 16.3% among other industries of Hadoop Market during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the growing demand of efficient and smooth functioning cloud-based solutions in this sector.

3. The market in the United States is expected to experience a greater traction as a significant number of organizations are likely to set-up for cloud services to save their upfront cost of building new data centres for business continuity.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Components Hadoop Solutions (Packaged Software, Managed Software, Application Software, Performance Monitoring Software) and Services (Consulting & Development Services, Training & Support Services and Admin & Managed Services). By Operation Local/Standalone Mode, Pseudo Distributed Mode, Fully Distributed Mode By End User Banking, Finance Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics and Others. By Geography North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico); Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe); APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of APAC); South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Americas); Row (Middle East & Africa).

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. Increasing deployment of cloud-based solutions across various industries to optimize industrial digitalisation is a major driving factor for the growth of Hadoop Market during the forecast period.

2. Deployment of Hadoop in the Healthcare sector across the globe is shifting the conventional ecosystem of health infrastructure into smart healthcare ecosystem which is analysed to be a major factor for its market growth.

3. One of the most important factor restraining the market growth of Hadoop Market across the global is the increasing cyber threat across the globe. Worldwide cybercrime costs hit $6 trillion annually by 2021. With the continuous evolution of technologies, the rate of data intrusions is also increasing.

