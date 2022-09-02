Virus Geeks, a Biotechnology Company, Becomes the First to Validate a Nasal Swab for Monkeypox, Covid-19, Influenza A&B All in One Swab

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virus Geeks, a leading developer in biotech and life-changing innovations, announced today the first Nasal swab validated for Monkeypox, Covid-19, and Influenza A&B all in one testing and will be available through the company's laboratory services. This innovation changes the dynamics of testing for the Monkeypox virus by reducing the risk of infection for the public and most medical staff at the point of test. With a growing number of MPXV cases, it has become necessary for diagnostic laboratories to quickly, efficiently, and accurately implement a way to identify patients infected with the virus. Virus Geeks affiliated lab validated ANDiS Monkeypox virus nucleic acid detection kit for the purpose of the qualitative detection of the Monkeypox virus on the Applied Biosystems™ QuantStudio 5 Real-Time PCR instrument. The ANDiS Monkeypox virus nucleic acid detection kit is a molecular test that aids in the diagnosis of the Monkeypox virus and is based on widely used nucleic acid amplification technology. As the flu season approaches, Virus Geeks continues to stay ahead of the curve by making testing seamless with this solution of a single swab product. The product contains oligonucleotide primers and fluorescent dye-labeled probes and control material used in RT.

About Virus Geeks

Virus Geeks is a data-driven Bio-Health Technology Company that develops health-centric initiatives to improve the quality of life through strategic partnerships across healthcare & biotechnology sectors. They help large populations gain access to molecular diagnostic testing and provide organizations with the technology to efficiently manage data.

Virus Geeks is a community-first company that prioritizes the safety and well-being of individuals by making testing easy and stress-free. Thanks to the CEO Frank Lee who is committed to life-changing medicine and technology, Virus Geeks will continue to be committed to the development of adequate testing kits that truly benefit the public with all our strength from a global perspective while promoting proper business activities based on awareness of corporate social responsibility In compliance with relevant laws and in accordance with high ethical standards. The Company strive for a continuous positive impact in the community by listening and collaborating with local organizations to spread awareness on issues concerning the health of residents.

To learn more about this and innovative solutions from Virus Geeks, visit the website at www.virusgeeks.com or contact customer service at 1-800-731-8815. For organization or corporate sales, email: john@virusgeeks.com.

