Jamie Tarazi – Author of the book “BRUTAL MINDSET - The Beast Called Mental Health,” addresses the challenges that a person like himself faces when being taken by the beast called “Mental Health.”

This book will put into perspective the majorly important role his mother had to play in their family and how precious a gift her teachings were. Understanding is the key for anybody reading this book, whether you are affected or not by mental health, as he will go further into this later in the book.

Mental health can affect everybody differently. This book can put into perspective the battle with mental health and how he tries to deal with it. He knows that if you are affected by mental health, there are millions of different situations that mental health can affect. Jamie believes that his life has been affected by mental health issues, which has always left him thinking that there must be a better way to deal with mental health, so he began trying to find one. So with that in mind, whatever your affliction may be, even for those with none who are just interested in a system of sustainable positivity, he hopes you gain something from my book.

With this book, Jamie Tarazi also wants readers with no relationship with mental health issues to understand the feeling of having mental health.

It might sound easy, but it’s like finding a needle in a haystack. Jamie Tarazi shares how he battled his mental health issues and triumphed in his book “BRUTAL MINDSET - The Beast Called Mental Health”.



About The Author

Jamie Tarazi is 48 years old. He has a mum and two brothers, one older and one younger in his family. Forty years of a love-hate relationship with mental health or being different as he describes it, has had a major impact on him. He has seen some of his closest family and friends broken by mental health while himself trying to keep a strong positive mental attitude all the time. He has seen, experienced, and tried to solve one of the most sought-after questions posed to people with their own personal beasts: "Can I have a normal balanced life if I am afflicted with mental health in all its various negative forms?” He believes that the answer is yes, depending on how much people are willing to invest in the systems he has been trying to create and hone for himself and others for the last 40 years.

