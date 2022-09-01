Opening of a private educational institution "Modern International School" in the Sino district of Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, September 1 - On September 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, in the capital's Sino district commissioned a private educational institution "Modern International School".

The modern educational institution was built within the framework of the instructions and guidance of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, on the initiative of one of our generous soul compatriots, with a modern design, in accordance with international standards and is designed for 640 students in one shift.

Construction work at the facility was started in 2021 on the basis of the Decision of the Mayor of the city of Dushanbe and was carried out with the involvement of internal specialists and engineers at a high quality level. During the construction work, 250 people were provided with jobs and high wages.

The total land area of the "Modern International School" is 1.4 hectares, the building area is 3462 square meters.

The school consists of 4 four-story buildings with a basement and has 52 spacious classrooms, including chemistry, physics, mathematics, astronomy, natural science, biology, geography, drawing, labor education for boys and girls, computer classes, a language laboratory, music - a choreographic hall, laboratories, a library with a spacious reading room, an electronic library, offices for teachers and staff, and other utility rooms.

Teachers and students are accepted to work and study at the "Modern International School" on the basis of a contest, and the activities of the institution are implemented on the basis of the Cambridge Educational Program of Great Britain.

The school has created the necessary conditions for the upbringing and education of adolescents in accordance with international standards, training is conducted in English and Russian.

The scientific laboratories of the school are equipped with educational and visual aids, students effectively use them to conduct various experiments. All classes of the new educational institution are equipped with electronic boards.

With the opening of a new school in Dushanbe, 100 people, including 50 teachers, are provided with jobs and high wages. 20 percent of students and teachers are foreign citizens.

The school canteen for 300 seats is located on the first floor of the educational building, students are provided with hot meals twice a day. All buildings of the modern educational institution are connected to the heating and fire alarm systems.

The school has a conference hall with 320 seats for holding various cultural events at a high level.

Also, in order to promote a healthy lifestyle, to attract teenagers and young people to sports, a modern spacious sports hall was built.

On the territory of the institution there are also two playgrounds for mini-football, volleyball and basketball games, it is possible to organize and hold various sports competitions in them.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, expressed gratitude to generous citizens for supporting the constructive social policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and also gave specific instructions and recommendations to teachers and other responsible persons on the proper education of students in the spirit of patriotism and self-discipline, using the conditions and opportunities provided in modern private international school.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, having familiarized himself with the possibilities and conditions for the upbringing and education of students in the new school, launched the construction of a hostel for the private educational institution "Modern International School".

The hostel is designed for more than 270 students and teachers of the new educational institution in Dushanbe, it will be built according to a modern project and will meet modern standards.

According to the project, the building consists of 6 floors, its area is 0.28 hectares.

During the presentation of the construction project, it was reported that a dormitory building would be built over the next year, and students and teachers of this new educational center would be provided with a place to live and relax.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, having familiarized himself with the construction project and talked with the builders and responsible persons, gave them specific instructions on the quality performance of construction work and the use of high-quality domestic materials in the construction of the facility.