Participation in the opening ceremony of 5 Russian secondary schools in the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, September 1 - On September 1, in the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon took part and spoke at the opening ceremony of 5 Russian secondary schools of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The opening ceremony of new schools was held virtually with the participation of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

First, the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan Rahim Saidzoda and the Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Sergey Kravtsov provided information on the preparations for the opening of new educational institutions in the cities of Dushanbe, Kulob, Khujand, Bokhtar and Tursunzoda of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The heads of state and other participants in the opening ceremony of new and modern schools were presented with a short video on the progress in the implementation of projects for the construction of educational institutions.

It should be said that within the framework of mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia, a modern educational institution for 2,448 students in two shifts was built in the city of Dushanbe on a total area of 2.4 hectares.

The Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, took part in the opening ceremony at the construction site of the new school.

Then, at the opening ceremony of 5 new Russian schools, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, made meaningful speeches on the current state and prospects of relations between the two countries, in particular on the effectiveness of fruitful cooperation in the field of science and education.

After their of addresses, the heads of state Emomali Rahmon and Vladimir Putin, gave permission to cut the symbolic ribbon in a solemn atmosphere and launched the activities of new and modern Russian schools in the cities of Dushanbe, Kulob, Khujand, Bokhtar and Tursunzoda of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Thus, after the opening of new schools, the opening ceremony of educational institutions was completed.