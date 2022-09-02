U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Michelle Steel for California’s 45th Congressional District

Garden Grove, C.A. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Michelle Steel (R-CA-48) to represent California’s Forty-Fifth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Representative Michelle Steel’s strong record of leadership and delivering results for the constituents and businesses of Southern California are significant,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Western Region Vice President Jennings Imel. “Rep. Steel understands the challenges and economic needs facing the workforce and families in California and is a strong advocate for businesses of all sizes. She is committed to pro-growth policies and free enterprise solutions that will move our nation forward. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Representative Steel in her re-election.”

“Upon moving to America, my very first job was in my mother’s Los Angeles clothing store where I learned how great it is to be a small business owner, yet how difficult our government makes it for them to survive with endless taxes and overbearing regulations,” said Congresswoman Steel. “I will never stop what I’ve spent my career doing – fighting to lower taxes and end regulations that are hurting our small business owners and their workers, many of whom are first generations seeking the American Dream.”

"Congresswoman Michelle Steel has been an ardent supporter of business issues, large and small, throughout her tenure in elected office,” said Orange County Business Council SVP of Government Affairs and Advocacy Jennifer Ward. “She has continued to fight for taxpayers and advance Orange County's economic competitiveness during in her first term in Congress. Orange County Business Council's BIZPAC is proud to endorse her re-election campaign for California's 45th District."

“As a business owner for the last 30 years, I am honored to have Integrity Jewelers host the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement event for Congresswoman Steel today,” said Clay Block, owner of Integrity Jewelers. “Rep. Steel has always been a fighter for business, working to reduce regulations on business and lower taxes for business owners and all Americans, and we thank her for her hard work.”